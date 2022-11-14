🎄POLL: Is it too early for Christmas music and decorations?

‘Tis the season for Christmas music...or is it? 👀

Now that Halloween is long gone, it’s that time of the year when Christmas fanatics bring out the decorations and holiday tunes as they try to get into the holiday spirit.

Q99 has already transitioned to playing all Christmas music on its radio station.

Some commenters told them to bring it on, but others said that it’s entirely too early and the station could’ve at least waited until after Thanksgiving.

What do you think? Is it too early for Christmas music and decorations? Or are you already rockin’ around the Christmas tree?

