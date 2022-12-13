Tasty Tuesday: RND Vinton making spirits bright with new seasonal coffee, small bites

VINTON, Va. – Quincy Randolph - of RND Coffee in Vinton - has made quite the name for himself locally and in the national spotlight. This past September, he was featured on the Food Network!

“I was fortunate enough to see on Beat Bobbie Flay. I was a competitor there.”

Food runs in the Randolph family. His brother, Steffon, is the original roaster for RND.

“He had a lot of experience with specialty coffee or roasting beans. We get ethically sourced green beans and roast with intention. I really think we’re doing it the right way.”

These beans can often be found in different co-ops, as well as Crystal Spring Grocery and Earth Fare in Roanoke. Together, the two brothers brought RND Coffee to Vinton’s Vinyard station a little over a year ago (after seeing success in Wasena).

“Contrary to our other location, this space is much bigger. It has a lot more seating.”

The hope is that you’ve saved a lot more room for small bites like a seasonal apple snack cake, a warm, fluffy sweet treat to get you into the holiday spirit.

That holiday spirit cannot be contained by the new drinks they’re serving up.

“We just rolled out an EggNog Latte for the holidays.”

One small sip, and you’re dreaming of a white Christmas. The specials don’t stop there!

“Gingersnap latte as well as a peppermint mocha. That one’s always a big hit this time of year.”

It’s a big hit for a coffee shop that’s become a big hit in Vinton’s downtown.

Randolph tells us this location is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. They’re planning events for after hours. For additional info on those events, head to RND Coffee’s Instagram.