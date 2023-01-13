Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

Dive into our vault as we take you back to the height of the Moonshine Capital of the World, also known as Franklin County

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine.

Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.

The Moonshine capital earned that moniker around the beginning of the Prohibition era.

The criminalization of alcoholic consumption and production led to accelerated growth of business in illegal distilling for those who would’ve gotten their fix through more legal methods. Throughout the decades, even after Prohibition had ended, many still turned to the less efficient…and less legal, ways to get a drink.

This even included many local authorities and officials who would have either taken bribes or taken part in the consumption of moonshine, in exchange for silence. Life was good for many, however, the white lighting struck just a little too bright, leading to one of the longest trials in the history of Virginia.

“The Great Moonshine Conspiracy Trial” as it was widely known, would be the result of moonshiners letting their guard down from the law and selling enough product to produce the equivalent of 95 million dollars in taxes, adjusted for inflation. Catching the attention of the federal government, that transaction led to the lengthy federal investigation of indicted moonshiners, government officials, and even an entire company.

The result would have over thirty individuals found guilty and sentenced to up to two years in jail, however, some received less harsh punishments, if any, such as probation. No matter the result, there will always be the court of public opinion.

Even after the infamous trial, Franklin County remained the beating heart of Moonshine production in Virginia. From there the activity spread all over the state, even spilling into North Carolina, as moonshiners and families profited and lived off of illegal distilling. Some of these families would have children that became big names, like Nascar Driver, Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson who was actually inspired to pursue stock car racing after a lifetime of evading and outrunning authorities.

However, after only one year of starting his career in NASCAR, he would be arrested and placed behind bars for a short time. After his release, he went on to have a very successful and influential career in racing that would help make Nascar the household name it is today.

Despite being illegal to this day, moonshining remains a part of many Virginians’ family tree.

And Franklin County will always be known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World.”