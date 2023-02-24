60º

LIVE

Features

CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: See this year’s Polar Plunge from all angles!

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Polar Plunge, Roanoke, New River
Choose Your View Polar Plunge 2023 (WSLS)

We’re excited to be freezin’ for a reason at this year’s New River Polar Plunge, which raises money to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia.

On Saturday, we’ll have a team representing WSLS — and we want to bring you the fun from all angles!

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, you’ll be able to see three different views of the festivities. One camera will be focused on the jumpers, another will be roaming and asking folks why they chose to jump in the New River and the last will be roaming the event.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email