CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: See this year’s Polar Plunge from all angles!

We’re excited to be freezin’ for a reason at this year’s New River Polar Plunge, which raises money to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia.

On Saturday, we’ll have a team representing WSLS — and we want to bring you the fun from all angles!

Starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, you’ll be able to see three different views of the festivities. One camera will be focused on the jumpers, another will be roaming and asking folks why they chose to jump in the New River and the last will be roaming the event.