Deep Blue Ridge: Salem man honors late grandfather through bowling a perfect score

SALEM, Va. – Having a perfect score in bowling is very challenging, but to achieve that perfect score nearly 20 times is beyond rewarding.

That’s the case for one local bowler who says scoring a perfect game goes deeper than an achievement.

Pro-shop specialist Ryan Shepherd told us about his close friend and perfect score bowler Steven Shephard, also known as: “little peacock. Why that name? Because of the way I be strutting around like a peacock,” Steven told us through a laugh.

“Steve is a quiet guy, but you don’t want to ruffle his feathers. Very humble guy but don’t mess with him,” said Ryan.

You may have seen steven bowling with his league on Sunday nights at Lee Hi Lanes in Salem.

To say he has a glowing record is an understatement.

“In a given game, all you can have is 300 and I have achieved that. How many times? 17! It is not a lot, there are other people who have done it,” said Steven.

But that record to steven is more special than a win.

It’s because that record is in honor of his late grandfather, Robert Shephard.

“Pretty much like my father growing up,” Steven said. “Fair but firm.”

Like the ways of life, Steven says his grandfather taught him the ins and outs of bowling starting when he was 13.

“He was going to practice so I told him I wanted to go to see what he was going,” Steven said. “So I went and watched him and got interested and asked him, ‘Can I throw a few balls?’ I’ve been hooked ever since.”

Ball after ball and pin after pin, Steven’s skills began to mirror that of his grandfather and his passion did too, through junior and senior league. Until tragedy struck.

“He actually passed away my senior year. I did walk away from it because it wasn’t the same,” Steven said. “That passion you talk about you see today, I lost it because it wasn’t the same not being able to look back and him being there so.”

Colon cancer is what ended his grandfather’s game, a loss that impacted Steven greatly. But, despite going several years without picking up another bowling ball, he gave it another roll in 2007.

“I felt like there as some things I still needed to do and I feel like I have been able to achieve most of them,” Steven said.

Sacred memories are what sparked Steven’s drive to be the best he could be at the game.

“Just vibing with him. Trying to get better first of all to even be able to compete with him. I remember that. Him watching me in the junior leagues coaching me up,” Steven said.

His best earned him a dream come true.

“All i ever wanted was one 300 or 800 so everything else has been a blessing,” Steven told 10 News.

A blessing that has made his teammates, friends, and family proud, including his grandfather who’s not watching from behind — but now from above.

“He is beaming. Beaming. He came close but he never got one. So, I went and got one for him. I believe he would be proud,” Steven said.

Steven hopes more people, especially our youth, take up the sport of bowling to keep the skills rolling along generation after generation.

He also raises awareness about the severity of colon cancer and wants others to be reminded to never be afraid to get a checkup.