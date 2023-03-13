37º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Dollywood’s ' I Will Always Love You Celebration’ underway

The celebration will come to a close on April 8

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dolly Parton, Entertainment, Dollywood, Vacation, Tourism

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood is kicking off the season with a brand new event - the I Will Always Love You Celebration.

The celebration commemorates the art of songwriting and the stories behind Dolly’s songs.

Dollywood PR Manager Ellen Liston said guests can be on the lookout for special park décor, limited-time merchandise, and more as the park celebrates this momentous occasion, which runs until April 8.

In addition, Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s longest roller coaster ever, is expected to be open sometime this spring. According to Dollywood blogger Amber Davis, the track is complete.

“The focus now is finishing the ride station, all the electrical work, theming, and the entry plaza. Once all of that is done, our teams will be ready to begin ride testing. Ride testing typically takes a few weeks,” Davis said.

For tickets and reservations call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit Dollywood.com.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email