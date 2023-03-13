Dollywood’s ' I Will Always Love You Celebration’ underway

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood is kicking off the season with a brand new event - the I Will Always Love You Celebration.

The celebration commemorates the art of songwriting and the stories behind Dolly’s songs.

Dollywood PR Manager Ellen Liston said guests can be on the lookout for special park décor, limited-time merchandise, and more as the park celebrates this momentous occasion, which runs until April 8.

In addition, Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s longest roller coaster ever, is expected to be open sometime this spring. According to Dollywood blogger Amber Davis, the track is complete.

“The focus now is finishing the ride station, all the electrical work, theming, and the entry plaza. Once all of that is done, our teams will be ready to begin ride testing. Ride testing typically takes a few weeks,” Davis said.

For tickets and reservations call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD or visit Dollywood.com.