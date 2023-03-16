Video: State trooper comes to rescue by saving choking waitress

One state trooper entered a Michigan restaurant a customer, but left a hero back in 2018.

The full story can be seen in the video above, which is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

A waitress named Nicole at a Big Boy restaurant in Woodhaven, Michigan was trying to grab a quick bite of cornbread before helping a customer when disaster struck.

Nicole all of a sudden felt the cornbread get stuck in her throat.

“I couldn’t talk,” she said. “I couldn’t anything.”

Nicole then tapped a co-worker to get her attention and signal that she was choking.

Nicole put her arms in the air and tried to walk around in an attempt to get some oxygen, but it wasn’t working.

As the co-worker was trying to administer the Heimlich maneuver and pat her back, a state trooper who was in the restaurant dining came running into the kitchen to help.

I was freaking out,” owner Habib Baydoun said. “It was crazy.”

Fortunately, there was a happy ending.

As seen in the video, the trooper got the cornbread to come out after also performing the Heimlich maneuver and patting Nicole on the back.

Nicole said the incident wasn’t going to stop her from eating cornbread again, but that it taught her to do it in a different manner.

“It’s good cornbread,” she said. “I’ll sit down and eat it like you’re supposed to.”