YOU ASKED, WE ANSWERED: The WSLS Shred is BACK!

You’ve emailed. You’ve called. And we’ve heard you!

Now after a ‘pandemic pause,’ WSLS is excited to announce the return of The Shred.

It’s your opportunity to gather up sensitive documents, bring them to our event, and let Commonwealth Document Management shred them into oblivion!

We’ll be at Schewels Home at 3602 Ferncliff Avenue in Roanoke on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.

So we can serve everyone we do ask you to limit your paper to 3 bags. If you bring in boxes, please note we’ll need to return your boxes as we won’t be recycling cardboard at this event.

The WSLS Shred is a great service to offer, and we couldn’t do it without the generous support of Schewels Home and Varney Inc.