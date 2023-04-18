57º

Edible roses, pistachios, raisins and more; How to make a Middle Eastern Kenafa Pie

Karmen George from Halwa Bakery & Cafe shows us how to make a Middle Eastern Kenafa dessert

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a Middle Eastern Kenafa pie. Kenafa is a crunchy shredded phyllo dough that’s a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine. Karmen often features it in recipes she serves at Halwa Bakery. This particular recipe features a kenafa stuffed with mixed nuts, raisins and coconut, topped with pistachios and edible roses.

Crust:

  • Shred kenafa in a food processor
  • Pour melted butter onto kenafa
  • Press kenafa into pie pan to make a bottom layer crust

Filling:

  • Fill with finely chopped mixed nuts (Karmen uses hazlenuts, almonds, walnuts, pistachios)
  • Add mixture of raisins and golden raisins and coconut
  • Cover filling with additional kenafa/butter mixture
  • Press firmly
  • Bake 15-20 minutes in 350 degree oven

Syrup & topping:

  • Two cups of sugar, one cup of water, poured syrup and drizzle of lemon.
  • Boil to thicken
  • Garnish baked kenafa pie with crushed pistachios and edible roses
  • Pour syrup over top baked kenafa pie

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its website.

