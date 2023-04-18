Edible roses, pistachios, raisins and more; How to make a Middle Eastern Kenafa Pie

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a Middle Eastern Kenafa pie. Kenafa is a crunchy shredded phyllo dough that’s a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine. Karmen often features it in recipes she serves at Halwa Bakery. This particular recipe features a kenafa stuffed with mixed nuts, raisins and coconut, topped with pistachios and edible roses.

Crust:

Shred kenafa in a food processor

Pour melted butter onto kenafa

Press kenafa into pie pan to make a bottom layer crust

Filling:

Fill with finely chopped mixed nuts (Karmen uses hazlenuts, almonds, walnuts, pistachios)

Add mixture of raisins and golden raisins and coconut

Cover filling with additional kenafa/butter mixture

Press firmly

Bake 15-20 minutes in 350 degree oven

Syrup & topping:

Two cups of sugar, one cup of water, poured syrup and drizzle of lemon.

Boil to thicken

Garnish baked kenafa pie with crushed pistachios and edible roses

Pour syrup over top baked kenafa pie

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its website.