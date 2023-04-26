65º

HEARTWARMING: 18-year-old dog reunited with owner after being missing for three years, shelter staff says

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Ga. – Binky, an 18-year-old dog, was reunited with his owner in Georgia after going missing three years earlier, Dorchester Paws, a South Carolina animal shelter said.

When he got to the shelter, staff said Binky was malnourished with matted fur.

A medical exam revealed Binky was microchipped, which allowed the shelter to contact his owner, the shelter said.

A Dorchester Paws volunteer drove from Summerville (South Carolina) to Georgia to reunite Binky with his owner, which is when the heartwarming footage below was captured, according to the shelter.

