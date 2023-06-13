DAD SHOUTOUTS: Send your photos to Pin It to show your love for Father’s Day

Thanks, Dad, for all of the extraordinary lessons you taught me without even trying.

Memories we make with our dads are priceless. I don’t think I’ll ever forget the first fish I caught or those teenage-year arguments over nothing – and don’t even get me started on the talks we had after my high school softball games.

These moments playback like movies in my mind, and some others, I don’t have to look too much further to find.

Ahead of Father’s Day, I wanted to give you a place to share those memories. Below, you can share a picture of your dad – something from way back when or just a day or so ago – to give him a shoutout. On Sunday, you might even see your picture on TV!

Here’s how Pin It works:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the “Holidays” channel,

Select “Father’s Day” as the category for your photo,

Tell us who is in the photo or give a brief description (optional),

Hit submit

Once you hit submit, your photo will appear in our online gallery here!