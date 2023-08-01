Harrowing body cam video shows rescue of 2-year-old boy saved from drowning

This video is hard to watch, but it’s full of lifesaving information for parents who have little ones that don’t know how to swim yet.

A 2-year-old boy was rescued from a family pool when he was actively drowning. The family called 911, and within minutes, a police officer was on the scene to assist in giving the 2-year-old lifesaving CPR.

The police released the body cam footage of the police officer arriving on the scene to give CPR, and the video is truly incredible to watch. The police officer stays calm and collected, and he immediately went into lifesaving mode.

Luckily, this story has a happy ending.

The little boy began to breathe on his own, and it’s thanks to the heroic help from the police officer, but also the family, They immediately began CPR when the little boy was rescued from the water, and that had a hand in making sure the little boy could breathe on his own again.

You can watch the video of the body cam footage above.