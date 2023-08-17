🔒INSIDER: How well do you know 10 Sports’ Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson?

Hey, sports fanatics! You may recognize these two familiar faces, but how well do you know them?

Here’s your chance to test your knowledge on 10 Sports’ Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Brooke and Eric recently launched their very own sports podcast, Foul Check! They’re taking your questions, big and small, and bringing them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Missed the first few episodes? Don’t worry, you can catch up here:

Foul Check Episode 1: The rules of baseball with Boston Red Sox’s Zack Kelly

Foul Check Episode 2: Pickleball Fever with Trish Hammer

Foul Check Episode 3: PGA star Lanto Griffin talks all things golf

Without further ado, take the quiz below to find out how well you know Brooke and EJ!