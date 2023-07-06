88º

Foul Check Episode 1: The rules of baseball with Boston Red Sox’s Zack Kelly

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Foul Check, Podcast, Sports, Boston Red Sox
Foul Check Podcast (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Brooke and Eric sat down with Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly to get to the bottom of the pitch clock, adults taking baseballs from kids, and why everyone wants to be a pitcher.

Listen here:

Have an idea for what you want us to talk about next? Click here to let us know!

Foul Check is a new sports podcast from WSLS, hosted by Brooke Leonard and Eric Johnson. Our amazing sports team takes your questions, big and small, and brings them to local and national experts in the sports world.

Episodes will drop every other Thursday, opposite to Appitude.

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them to foulcheck@wsls.com

