Danville power outages hit some Brosville, Axton, Cascade and Stony Mill residents

DANVILLE, Va. – Residents in the Brosville, Axton, Stony Mill and Cascade areas of Danville may be experiencing power outages Wednesday morning.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, a substation transformer was struck by lightning and is no longer functioning properly, according to Danville Utilities.

At about 11:15 p.m., authorities posted an update stating that to restore power to those in Brosville and Stony Mill, they would switch their power source to the Westover and Tunstall substations.

However, Axton and Cascade residents will remain without service overnight and for the majority of Wednesday until crews can bring in a mobile station.

