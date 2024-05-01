Community meetings allow neighbors to review high crash areas in Botetourt and Roanoke Counties and Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Botetourt and Roanoke Counties and the Town of Vinton are working together on a comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

The three localities have partnered for the Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The program seeks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on local roads.

Multiple neighbors showed up to an open-house-style meeting on Tuesday in Vinton. The meeting was the second in a series of meetings meant for community members to give feedback on some of the problem areas revealed in a study by the Timmons Group.

“It wants it to be a data-driven process but the point of community engagement is to...we obviously look at the data all day long. We know the number of crashes,” Senior Project Manager, Thomas Ruff said. “We know how they happen. We know that, but this community engagement helps provide us with information that’s not in the data.”

Vinton’s Deputy Town Manager, Cody Sexton, wants to reassure people areas will be addressed in all three areas.

“We always know that we can do better. We know that even though our worst spot in the town may not be the worst somewhere else. For our people, for the people who drive past it every day, it’s a problem we need to fix,” Sexton said.

The goal is to have a list of projects in mind come summertime. The surveys on each of the respective websites will close on May 21.