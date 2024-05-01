Stretch of unseasonable warmth to continue through the end of the week

High pressure to keep unseasonable warmth in play through Friday.

ROANOKE, Va. – We closed out one of the warmest Aprils on record with scattered April showers, but that system wasn’t enough to cool things off for us.

We’re right back at it again Wednesday, as afternoon highs reach into the upper 70s and low-to-mid 80s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Thursday comes along with the proverbial, “Hold my beer.” Afternoon highs then will get very close to record levels.

High temperatures Thursday reach near-record levels.

Friday’s high temperatures may fall just shy of that, as we see the chance for a few hit-or-miss storms later in the day.

A slow-moving system this weekend will bring an increased chance for rain and storms Saturday afternoon and night.

Some showers and storms may linger into Sunday, though it appears as though these would be more scattered in comparison to Saturday.

The weekend will be wet at times, especially Saturday afternoon and night.

We’ll get more high-resolution (detailed) forecast data regarding the weekend starting Thursday. For now, here’s where we stand on the many weekend plans going on in the area.

Here's what our weekend system could mean as far as plans are concerned.

Beyond the weekend, high pressure in the Southern U.S. will keep the string of warm weather going into next week.

Above-average temperatures are expected again next week.

Storms on the northern ring of high pressure may crash southward into the area at times, but that’s purely speculation for the time being.