Celebrate fall at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, kicking off in September

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood’s Harvest Festival celebrates the beauty of fall in the Smokies with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented artists, and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that create the picture-perfect photo op for families to enjoy, with Dollywood staying open late each evening giving families more time to enjoy the glow of the thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park.

Dollywood’s Ellen Liston said the Great Pumpkin LumiNights is “spooky not scary” and perfect for children of all ages.

Dollywood guests also can enjoy the spectacular artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning foods team. In an interview with WSLS 10, Liston said pumpkin-flavored kettle corn is a guest favorite.

Fall visitors to Dollywood can also enjoy the park’s great roller coasters in the crisp autumn air and into the night! Each day is a picture-perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the experiences of a Smoky Mountain harvest.

For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.