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Weather

The 90s Are BACK!

Unfortunately, I’m not talking about the decade.

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

lots of sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s not taking long at all for a taste of summer to arrive.

lots of sunshine

We’ll get into the mid to upper 80s today, potentially hitting 90 in the Southside! With the abundance of sunshine, we’ll end up with temperatures rising quite quickly.

today

That leads to tomorrow, where highs will rocket into the low 90s throughout the state. While usually we deal with oppressive humidity when temperatures get this high, that isn’t the case this go around. Humidity values are relatively low, meaning it’ll feel dry and hot.

2 pm sunday

Going into the weekend, the 90s continue, but the rain shower and storm chances arrive as well on Sunday. These chances arrive after about 2 PM Sunday, and will resume on Monday.

Enjoy this summer feel!

90s arrive

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