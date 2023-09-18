Jared Stout Band to perform at historic Grandin Theatre in October

Roanoke – Southwest Virginia’s own Jared Stout Band is set to perform once again at the historic Grandin Theatre October 4. The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country powerhouse, fresh off the release of their second studio album, “Heavy From the Sky.”

The Jared Stout Band is the 2022 Floyd Fest - On the Rise Runner Up, and quickly established themselves as artists on the rise, making waves in the music industry.

From a cross country busking tour to opening for artists like Blues Traveler, Phil Vassar, 38 Special, Cassadee Pope, and Eric Paslay, The Jared Stout Band has garnered a lot of attention in just a short time, becoming well-known and loved throughout Virginia, known for their original song writing, versatile sound and commanding stage performance.

Get to know the local supergroup The Jared Stout Band

The Jared Stout Band takes the stage at the historic Grandin October 4, with opening act Corey Hunley.

Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance here.

For more information about The Jared Stout Band or upcoming performances visit their website.