The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke Junior Dawg represents Chile combining love for hockey, his culture

ROANOKE, Va. – A Cave Spring High School teen scored the opportunity of his lifetime to combine the two things he loves the most: hockey and his Chilean heritage.

“It is like a way to get away from everything. It is you, the ice, and friends. Just put your head down and play as hard as you want. It is a lot of fun.”

For the past 11 years, Tomas Midkiff, 16, has had that fun playing for the Valley Youth Hockey Association. He is a Roanoke U16 AA Junior Dawg who plays Winger for the team.

“I think the biggest hill is jumping from no hitting to hitting,” Midkiff said. “It is scary because some kids have like five inches over you. 20 pounds and so it is scary. Got to mentally get over it but once you do, you can play really well.”

Playing well for Midkiff came as a result of not skating so well as a toddler.

“When I turned three, we lived in Florida and they took me skating and I hated it and never wanted to do it again,” he laughed.

But that changed as Midkiff continued to watch how much his father loved the sport of hockey.

Growing up, his dad played street hockey, and when they moved from Florida to Roanoke, his dad began playing for the Coyotes in the men’s league.

Meanwhile, Midkiff was falling in love with the Washington Capitals.

“That is my favorite team,” Midkiff said. “I love the players and then I said I want to play for the capitals one day. That is my goal.”

Eventually, he went from watching to playing hockey on his own.

“It was pretty fun and I remember having a lot of fun with my friends building friendships,” Midkiff said. “Kids I still play with today. It was an amazing moment.” Hard work, determination, and even a bone contusion created a beast on the ice in Midkiff.

He worked up a skill set that put him on the map, not only here in the United States, but overseas in a country he is very family with.

His level of greatness is recognized in Chile.

Because his mother was born and raised there before she moved to America at age 18, Midkiff would visit Chile often ever since he was a boy.

When he and his mother learned of an opportunity to try out for the U16 Chile team, they sent in a highlight reel.

Little did they know Midkiff would have the shot to represent Chile in Florida during the 2023 Latam Hockey Cup.

“There were kids from everywhere,” he said. “Kids from Canada. Sweden. Chile of course and we clicked really fast and were looking amazing.”

His team played against several countries, beating team after team, but ultimately, they lost to Argentina in the Finals. It was a major disappointment because they actually beat Argentina the first time, they played them.

“I always want to go for gold,” he said. “But I can still tell that story for the rest of my life.”

Midkiff walked away with a silver medal and an outstanding experience.

“It was breathtaking,” he said. “That first game, I was trying to keep my cool and not pass out. It was insane. It was special because it represents my family. The country, I love that place and I think I just made my family proud.”

He hopes this once-in-a-lifetime shot he plans to have again would push others in their passions.

“Just believe in yourself,” Midkiff said. “You can always do it.”