YOUR PHOTOS: Top 10 fall pics in Southwest, Central Virginia📸

Scroll down to see how you can have your photos featured on TV and online

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Submitted by "Cfroggy64" via Pin It on Nov. 19, 2023 (WSLS)

The fall season is coming to an end and as we get ready to enter the winter, we want to take a look back at your fall pics.

You have blown us away with your incredible fall photos, so it’s time to show them off!

Below, you’ll see 10 fall pictures in no specific order from across our region, all submitted via Pin It. Want to submit yours? Scroll to the bottom of this page to see how you can enter!

1.

Lisa TH

Great Blue Heron enjoying the beautiful day on Claytor Lake in Snowville!

2.

Chris Michaels

Foliage on the Parkway

3.

Shonda

Beautiful double rainbow over the Allegheny Mountains this morning.

4.

Cassandra W

Fall colors

5.

goff Mountain man

Fall. Oct 2023 Terrapin Mountain Near Big Island, Va

6.

Jordan Wilson

The Dam in Fries, VA

7.

Maggie T

Bridge in Narrows, VA.

8.

goff Mountain man

Fall Goff Mtn Rd. Big Island Va Oct 23, 2023

9.

Patricia Downs

Leaves growing old beautifully.

10.

Robbie jennkins

It's my first year growing marigolds and it just so happens that the flowers are the same colors as the VT Hokies and good for Halloween and the tall in general. I hope yall enjoy this photo

Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

Want the chance to be featured? It’s easy!

Here’s how it works:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It,
  • Select a channel,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

You can easily access Pin It online here, or on our weather app. You can download the weather app here for iOS Users or here for Android Users.

