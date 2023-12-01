Traveling for 2023 holidays, New Year’s Day? Here are 3 things to know.

Unlike the past three years, there doesn’t seem to be the level of restrictions at the moment for traveling, which is good news for those who are heading away from home for the holiday season.

But despite that, there are still some things to keep in mind if you are traveling around the holidays and New Year’s Day.

Here are three things to know.

Christmas, New Year’s Day being on a Monday will change travel dynamics

With Christmas and New Year’s Day on a Monday this year, that might entice people to leave earlier for destinations knowing there is a 3-day weekend built in, or even a 4-day weekend if they decide to take Friday off of work.

This could mean the Thursday and Friday before Christmas Day would be busier than usual than if the holiday fell during the middle of the week.

Best travel days

According to The Vacationer, the best days to depart for a holiday trip will be Dec. 18, 19, 20, 24 or 25.

That is in terms of both cheaper airfare and also less crowds at airports. The same goes for best return dates, which are Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.

However, in addition to being best return dates for traveling before Christmas Day, Dec. 28 and 29 also can be the best departing dates for travel elsewhere before New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Flying out on New Year’s Day, Jan. 3 or Jan. 4 are the best return dates for that holiday.

Worst travel dates

With Christmas Eve on a Sunday and Christmas Day on a Monday, the days to avoid traveling are Dec. 21, Dec. 22 and 23.

The worst return dates from pre-Christmas travel are Dec. 26 and 27.

For any travel before New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Dec. 30 and 31 aren’t ideal days to travel. Trying to return on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 will likely be more of a hassle due to crowded airports and high demand for tickets.