Solar eclipse can be seen from air on these Delta flights

For those gearing up for the solar eclipse on April 8 and want a different viewpoint, then there are unique ones from the air that are available.

On Monday, Delta has announced it will offer a special flight from Austin, Texas to Detroit on April 8 that will allow passengers to fly through the eclipse’s path of totality. The flight will depart at 12:15 p.m. CT and land in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET.

The aircraft being used offers bigger windows for passengers to get a better view of the eclipse. Basic economy seats have reportedly sold out, but other types of seats on the flights are still available.

If passengers can’t get on that flight, there are five other flights that will offer views of the eclipse. They are:

Detroit (DTW) to Westchester, New York (HPN), departing at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles (LAX) to Dallas (DFW), departing at 8:40 a.m. PT.

Los Angeles (LAX) to San Antonio (SAT), departing at 9:00 a.m. PT.

Salt Lake City (SLC) to San Antonio (SAT), departing at 10:08 a.m. MT.

Salt Lake City (SLC) to Austin (AUS), departing at 9:55 a.m. MT.

The United States, Canada and Mexico is bracing for a solar eclipse that will be the first total solar eclipse to be visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991 and the first in the United States since 2017.

The next time such an eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States will be Aug. 23, 2044.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, blocking the view of the sun from the earth.