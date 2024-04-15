Notre Dame restoration making progress 5 years after fire

The spire of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral after the scaffolding removal, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Paris. Scaffolding has enshrouded Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris since a 2019 fire destroyed its spire and roof and threatened to collapse the whole medieval structure. After an unprecedented international reconstruction effort, the scaffolding is at last starting to peel away. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Five years ago today, the world watched in horror as a famed landmark looked like it was on the cusp of destruction.

On April 15, 2019, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was gripped by a devastating fire that lasted more than 12 hours.

Recommended Videos

Significant damage was done to the upper wall and roof, the spire ended up collapsing, and exterior art was either damaged or destroyed.

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 15, 2019, Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, FILE) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo, the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris. (Vanessa Pena via AP)

A Christmas Mass was not held that year for the first time since 1803, and sympathetic people around the world pledged roughly $1 billion to aid in a five-year restoration process of the cathedral.

Investigators have said a short electrical circuit or cigarette likely caused the fire.

Many priceless relics were recovered and preserved from the blaze, including a Crown of Thorns many believe was worn by Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion.

But while the world almost lost an iconic landmark that day, five years later, the restoration process looks as if it will make Notre Dame better than ever for tourists.

While the cathedral won’t officially reopen until December 8 —meaning tourists visiting Paris for this summer’s Olympics will be out of luck — significant progress has been made to bring Notre Dame back to life.

In February, the cathedral’s new spire between the two towers was revealed. The spire was adorned with a cross and a golden rooster.

The cross and the rooster atop the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral spire, Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Paris. Scaffolding has enshrouded Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris since a 2019 fire destroyed its spire and roof and threatened to collapse the whole medieval structure. After an unprecedented international reconstruction effort, the scaffolding is at last starting to peel away. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The scaffolding that has surrounded the cathedral as it’s been restored started to be removed in February as well, marking a big milestone in the cathedral’s revival.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 15: The new golden rooster is seen atop of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on February 13, 2024 in Paris, France. Philippe Villeneuv (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images) (2024 Christian Liewig - Corbis)

There is still some work to be done in the coming months, namely removing more scaffolding, adding further coverings and protections to the spire, continued work on the wooden base of the spire, the recreation of the original cross and the installation of a anti-fire misting system beneath the roof.

But five years after many around the world feared Notre Dame was lost, it is continuing to rise from ashes.