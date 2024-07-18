When will Gordie Howe International Bridge project be done? See timeline of progress

One of the most impactful engineering and construction projects going on in the world right now continues to move on.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $4.5 billion project named after the legendary hockey player that will provide a passageway for travelers between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

It will serve as a major shipping and transportation hub for both the United States and Canada.

Below is a timeline of events thus far for the project, with more milestones obviously to come.