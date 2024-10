LYNCHBURG, Va. – As we all know, spooky season is here and there’s no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than to have some fun decorations out.

Well, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation team is taking decor to the next level with their spooky LOVE sign!

Employees said that so many people asked them to put up a sign to reflect the season, and so they did.

The sign is located at Riverside Park, and the team asks that you stop by and take a pic with the decor.