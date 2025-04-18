LIST: How you can celebrate Earth Day in Southwest, Central Virginia 🌎💚

Earth Day is days away, and it’s time to celebrate our beautiful planet.
On April 22, people from around the world will come together to express their gratitude for the planet we call home and share ways to keep it clean and healthy.
If you’re interested in giving back, there are a varierty of ways you can celebrate Earth Day, whether that’s using recylcling programs, volunteering in clean up events, using energy-efficient applicances and more.
Here’s a look at Earth Day events happening in our region:
- April 19: Earth Day Cleanup at Natural Bridge State Park | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- April 19: Roanoke Earth Day Celebration | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 19: Celebrating Our Planet on Earth Day | 10 a.m. 4 p.m.
- April 19: Earth Day Weekend & Make a Difference Day in the NW Community | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- April 22: Earth Day - Bring Your Own Bag and Save 10% at Once Upon a Child | 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 22: Bedford Regional Water Authority Earth Day Celebration | 11 a.m.
- April 22: Donate Bottle Caps for Free Axe Throwing at Blue Ridge Axe Throwing in Roanoke | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 26: Earth Day Fair and Plant Swap at Fincastle Library | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- April 26: Party for the Planet Egg-stravaganza at the Mill Mountain Zoo | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While you're at it, be sure to enter our Earth Day Art Contest and share what it means to you for a chance to win a $250 VISA Gift Card.