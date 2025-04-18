LIST: How you can celebrate Earth Day in Southwest, Central Virginia 🌎💚

Earth Day is days away, and it’s time to celebrate our beautiful planet.

On April 22, people from around the world will come together to express their gratitude for the planet we call home and share ways to keep it clean and healthy.

Recommended Videos

If you’re interested in giving back, there are a varierty of ways you can celebrate Earth Day, whether that’s using recylcling programs, volunteering in clean up events, using energy-efficient applicances and more.

[RELATED: 2025 Earth Day Art Contest]

Here’s a look at Earth Day events happening in our region:

While you’re at it, be sure to enter our Earth Day Art Contest and share what it means to you for a chance to win a $250 VISA Gift Card.