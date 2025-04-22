Ways to give back this Earth Day 🌎

As millions around the world celebrate Earth Day, it’s the perfect time to give back to the beautiful planet we call home.

Earth Day started as a seed of an idea by former U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson, who is often credited with founding Earth Day. He was fervent about environmentalism and getting “the nation to wake up and pay attention to the most important challenge the human species faces on the planet.”

In 1970, roughly 20 million Americans celebrated the first Earth Day. Now, more than five decades later, people continue to participate in the worldwide movement and take action to protect the environment.

If you’re looking for ways to make a difference and give back this Earth Day, here’s how you can do so:

CLEAN UP YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Picking up litter is a simple yet effective way to take pride in where you live. Grab your gloves, a bag and maybe even a few friends, and walk around your neighborhood to collect any trash you see. You’d be surprised at how much of a difference it could make!

START A GARDEN

Ever been curious about starting a garden of your own? Today is the perfect day to do so! Whether you want to start small with a beginner gardening kit or go all out, it’s a great way to foster environmental stewardship this Earth Day.

GO GREEN AT HOME

Small steps can have big impacts! Try reducing your carbon footprint by switching to LED bulbs, reducing your water usage, or starting to recycle.

CHOOSE REUSABLE WATER BOTTLES

Using a reusable water bottle can go a long way for both the planet and your wallet. Not only will it save you money, but it’s a great way to reduce waste.

PUT COMPOSTABLE WASTE IN A COMPOST BIN

Instead of throwing your food away in the trash, get a compost bin. This can create healthy soil for plants!

TURN OFF THE WATER WHILE BRUSHING YOUR TEETH

I’m sure many of us are guilty of leaving the water on while brushing our teeth. But if we were to get into the habit of turning it off, it could save gallons of water each day.



