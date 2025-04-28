🥧 Easy as pie: Simple recipes anyone can make

If you’re looking for an excuse to indulge in your favorite pie today, then look no further...it’s National Blueberry Pie Day.

If you’re looking for an excuse to indulge in your favorite pie today, then look no further...it’s National Blueberry Pie Day. And even if blueberry isn’t your favorite, don’t worry, there’s plenty of room for pies of all kinds on this yummy holiday.

You can’t go wrong with a buttery and sweet steaming slice of delight, especially when it’s homemade and tastes like the ones grandma used to make. It’s also the perfect treat for the warm weather!

So, to celebrate National Blueberry Pie Day, we’ve compiled a list of delicious, easy-to-follow recipes for you to enjoy.

BLUEBERRY PIE

First up, we have Pillsbury’s ‘Easiest Ever Blueberry Pie’ recipe. I mean, you can’t go wrong with a name like that, right? This delicious treat will take about 15 minutes to prepare and three hours in total to make. You’ll need about six ingredients.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 box (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury or store-brand Pie Crusts (2 Count), softened as directed on the box

5 cups fresh blueberries or 5 cups Cascadian Farm organic frozen blueberries, thawed

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

Cookware:

9-inch glass pie plate

Pastry brush

Mixing spoon

Spatula

Measuring spoon

Small prep bowls

Small knife

Cooling rack

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Then, make pie crusts using a 9-inch glass pie plate as instructed on the box for Two-Crust Pie Next up, you’ll want to grab a large bowl and mix blueberries, 1/2 cup of the sugar, the tapioca and lemon juice. Scoop out this mixture and put it in the crust-lined pan. Once you’ve done this, you can top it with the second crust. Seal the edge and pinch or press the edge of the dough between your fingers to create a scalloped or decorative edge, otherwise known as ‘fluting.’ Then cut slits in several places in the top crust and brush it with milk. Sprinkle it with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar. Place the pie on the middle oven rack on a cookie sheet and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly. After 30 minutes of baking, cover the crust edge with foil to prevent excessive browning if needed. Let it cool for at least two hours before digging in.

APPLE PIE

If apple pie is more your speed, we’ve got you covered! Here’s Pillsbury’s ‘Perfect Apple Pie’ recipe. This will take about 30 minutes of prep, and will be ready to eat within about 3 hours.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

Apples: Avoid any that are soft, mushy or blemished. Granny Smith apples are ideal for this recipe, but you can also go with Honeycrisp, Gala and Golden Delicious apples as well.

Pie Crusts

Sugar (this can be granulated sugar or brown sugar, depending on what sort of taste you’re looking for)

Ground cinnamon

Nutmeg

Flour

Lemon Juice

Cookware:

9-inch glass pie plate

Large bowl

Vegetable peeler

Aluminum foil

Cooling rack

Instructions:

Let the pie crusts sit out at room temperature for about 15 minutes to soften them. If you take them straight from the fridge, they could crack, and if you leave them out too long, they could become hard to use. Unroll it and then place one crust into the bottom of the pie plate, making sure to press it to the bottom and up the sides. Peel and cut your apples with a vegetable peeler or a sharp pairing knife; be sure to wash them first. Once you’re done peeling them, slice the apples into quarters and then cut them about 1/4-inch thick Toss the apples with all of the filling ingredients to fully coat Spoon the filling into the bottom crust before placing the second softened crust over the filling. Then flute your pie and cut several small slits in the top crust Bake uncovered for 15 minutes to begin browning. Next, you’ll want to cover the crust edges with foil to prevent overbrowning. At 40 minutes, check if it’s done by inserting a knife into one of the slits. If it slides easily through the apple slice, it’s done

CHERRY PIE

And we couldn’t forget about the classic cherry pie. Here’s a mouthwatering recipe that’ll leave you hungry for more.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

Pie crusts

Canned cherry pie filling

Milk

Sugar

Cookware:

9-inch glass pie plate

Pastry brush

Can opener

Mixing spoon

Spatula

Measuring spoon

Small prep bowls

Small knife

Cooling rack

Instructions: