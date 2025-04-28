It’s National Superhero Day; here’s what we can learn from superheroes

Today is National Superhero Day. As we honor all the amazing superheroes we know from the movies and those we know in real life, there’s a lot we can learn from them, too.

“One of the most important traits that superheroes teach us is about how to be resilient,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “They show us that when we have adversity, trauma or grief, we could rise above it. They show us that setbacks can be a setup for a comeback.”

Dr. Albers said superheroes possess all kinds of positive traits and can teach us how to become more kind and compassionate.

They can also show us why it’s important to do the right thing even though it may be difficult or hard to do.

And they’re not always perfect either, which makes them relatable.

Dr. Albers said studies have found that embracing superhero qualities, such as bravery, courage and integrity, can boost our self-esteem, reduce anxiety and improve our life satisfaction.

“Think about your favorite superhero and ask yourself, what is the core feature that they role model or demonstrate? And then ask yourself, what are some ways that you can incorporate it into your life? If they are standing up for injustice, maybe there are ways that you can speak up or be kind to others around you,” she suggested.

Most superheroes don’t usually save the day entirely on their own, they often have a sidekick or team that helps.

Dr. Albers said we can do the same by turning to family and friends for support in times of need.