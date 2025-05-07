📸 PIN IT: Capture the moment and show us your Metallica concert day pics

Blacksburg is getting ready to go off to never-never land as about 100,000 fans prepare to rock out with Metallica at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium

The long-awaited concert is finally here, and Hokie Nation—and fans from all over—are buzzing with excitement. It’s been nearly 15 years since Metallica last graced Virginia, so you can bet everyone is ready to start jumpin’!

Recommended Videos

Are you heading to the concert? We want to see your pre-show pics! Don’t forget to snap some shots during the Metallica concert on Wednesday night, too. It’s a night you won’t want to forget!

And if you aren’t going but are all decked out in Hokie colors, we’d love to see those pics as well!

Share your pics with us via Pin It, and you might just see yourself on TV or in our social newscasts!