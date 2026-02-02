Groundhog Day Poll: Do you want an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

FILE - The groundhog saw his shadow, Feb. 2, 1954, as the sun peeked through an overcast sky at Washington Park Zoo in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Dwayne Newton, File)

It’s already been an eventful winter across the Commonwealth and beyond, and on Monday, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his tree stump to predict whether we’re in for more of the same or if an early spring is on the horizon.

Groundhog Day is a tradition that’s been around for more than a century. America’s favorite rodent meteorologist pops out of a tree stump in rural Pennsylvania to give us a special forecast. If he sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, an early spring is on the way.

Recommended Videos

Last year, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. But according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Phil’s predictions have been right only about 30% of the time over the past decade.

So, what do you want: an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Let us know in the poll below!