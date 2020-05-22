The 1 insanely simple ingredient that will get you the perfect juicy burger

There are few things in life better than a big juicy burger straight off the grill, right?

Mastering the art of grilling a perfectly moist burger (or anything, for that matter) can be a little tricky though.

One ridiculously simple ingredient is changing the game: ice.

Wait, what? Who would ever think the main ingredient in your grill master's drink would also be the same as your burgers. Mind. Blown.

While preparing the patties, place the ice cube in the center before putting it on the grill, and voila, you are the burger-grilling master.

Graham Elliot, an award winning chef who has been a judge on the popular cooking show “Top Chef,” says the ice trick helps to distribute the much-needed moisture through the patty as it cooks, creating burgers that are the perfect level of juicy.

In an episode below, the BBQ Pit Boys show their way of getting the perfect ice burger.

Have you tried this trick? Tell us how it worked in the comments section below.