55ºF

Food

Hey, chocolate lovers: Here’s how you can win a year’s supply of chocolate

Contests are on Dove’s Instagram and Twitter

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Dove, Chocolate, Food
DOVE Chocolate is holding a social media contest for National Sweetest Day on Oct. 17, 2020.
DOVE Chocolate is holding a social media contest for National Sweetest Day on Oct. 17, 2020. (DOVE Chocolate)

In honor of National Sweetest Day, a popular chocolate company wants to make your year a little sweeter.

Dove Chocolate is holding a social media contest from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Monday, Oct. 19 where you can win a year’s supply of its chocolate promises for you and a sweets-loving friend.

All you have to do is comment on Dove’s Instagram or Twitter post and tag a friend that deserves a delectable treat.

Here’s the Instagram post:

Here’s the Twitter post:

Winners will be randomly selected and notified on social media on Tuesday, according to Dove.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: