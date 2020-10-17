Hey, chocolate lovers: Here’s how you can win a year’s supply of chocolate

In honor of National Sweetest Day, a popular chocolate company wants to make your year a little sweeter.
Dove Chocolate is holding a social media contest from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Monday, Oct. 19 where you can win a year’s supply of its chocolate promises for you and a sweets-loving friend.
All you have to do is comment on Dove’s Instagram or Twitter post and tag a friend that deserves a delectable treat.
#Sweepstakes With the challenges of 2020, we could all use a moment for something sweet. We're taking the #SweetestDay to celebrate those moments and the people who made them that much better. Tag someone who's been a sweet impact on your life this year and you'll both be entered for a chance to win free DOVE Chocolate PROMISES for a year. No Purch. New 50 US/DC 18 + Ends 10/19/20
#Sweepstakes This #SweetestDay we're celebrating the people who make things better. Tag a sweet influence & you’ll both be entered for a chance to win free Promises for a year.— DOVE® Chocolate (@DoveChocolate) October 17, 2020
No Purch. New 50 US/DC 18 +
Ends 10/19/20 Rules: https://t.co/k6WID4nRzV pic.twitter.com/rySzZQBefr
Winners will be randomly selected and notified on social media on Tuesday, according to Dove.