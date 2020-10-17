Hey, chocolate lovers: Here’s how you can win a year’s supply of chocolate

In honor of National Sweetest Day, a popular chocolate company wants to make your year a little sweeter.

Dove Chocolate is holding a social media contest from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Monday, Oct. 19 where you can win a year’s supply of its chocolate promises for you and a sweets-loving friend.

All you have to do is comment on Dove’s Instagram or Twitter post and tag a friend that deserves a delectable treat.

Here’s the Instagram post:

Here’s the Twitter post:

#Sweepstakes This #SweetestDay we're celebrating the people who make things better. Tag a sweet influence & you’ll both be entered for a chance to win free Promises for a year.



No Purch. New 50 US/DC 18 +

Ends 10/19/20 Rules: https://t.co/k6WID4nRzV pic.twitter.com/rySzZQBefr — DOVE® Chocolate (@DoveChocolate) October 17, 2020

Winners will be randomly selected and notified on social media on Tuesday, according to Dove.