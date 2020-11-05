Here’s how you can get a free collectible holiday cup from Starbucks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Starbucks wants to help its customers ring in the season right.
Starting Friday, Nov. 6, the coffee company is giving customers a collectible holiday cup with a purchase of a handcrafted holiday drink in any size.
From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁 We’re gifting limited-edition Starbucks Red Cups tomorrow, November 6 with purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage. While supplies last at participating U.S. and Canada stores. Quantities are limited. pic.twitter.com/6Kvapi1uY2— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 5, 2020
There are several ways you can get your holiday cup: in-store, delivery and drive-thru.
Customers are able to place an order inside the store, through the Starbucks app for pick-up or via the drive-thru.
You can also get it through Starbucks Delivers and get your drink to your door through Uber Eats.
Remember — for a chance to get your cup, you need to order any of these holiday or fall beverages:
- Caramel Brulee Latte
- Chesnut Praline Latte
- Eggnog Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Crew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- Toasted White Mocha
The offer starts at participating stores while supplies last.