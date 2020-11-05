Here’s how you can get a free collectible holiday cup from Starbucks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Starbucks wants to help its customers ring in the season right.

Starting Friday, Nov. 6, the coffee company is giving customers a collectible holiday cup with a purchase of a handcrafted holiday drink in any size.

From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁 We’re gifting limited-edition Starbucks Red Cups tomorrow, November 6 with purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage. While supplies last at participating U.S. and Canada stores. Quantities are limited. pic.twitter.com/6Kvapi1uY2 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 5, 2020

There are several ways you can get your holiday cup: in-store, delivery and drive-thru.

Customers are able to place an order inside the store, through the Starbucks app for pick-up or via the drive-thru.

You can also get it through Starbucks Delivers and get your drink to your door through Uber Eats.

Remember — for a chance to get your cup, you need to order any of these holiday or fall beverages:

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chesnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Crew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Mocha

Toasted White Mocha

The offer starts at participating stores while supplies last.