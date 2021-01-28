Here’s how you can get a 25-cent milkshake at McDonald’s today!

ROANOKE, Va. – Some days we could all use a sweet treat as a pick-me-up.

What’s better than getting that treat for a ridiculously low price?

Today, Jan. 28, McDonald’s is offering those who order through its app a small milkshake for $0.25 with a minimum $1 purchase.

It’s part of the companies Throwback Deals.

Make sure you don’t just roll up to the drive-through window because you will need to first make the order in the McDonald’s app.

It’s available for both Apple and Android devices.

It should be noted, the fine print of the deal excludes anything from the $1, $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

So, if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, you can purchase two cookies for $1.

Or, if you want some health value, why not go with apple slices for $1.19?