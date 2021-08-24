Pumpkin spice lattes return! Starbucks’ fall menu now available nationwide

It’s finally time for everyone’s favorite fall drink. Pumpkin spice lattes are back!

This season marks the 18th year of the pumpkin spice latte, more commonly known and loved as the “PSL.”

Starbucks fans can enjoy a good ol’ PSL, pumpkin cream cold brew and fall bakery items.

The coffee giant also added a new beverage to its fall lineup: the apple crisp macchiato.

“Building on the popularity of fall flavors at Starbucks, the new apple crisp macchiato offers customers comfort to the core with layered flavors of apple and brown sugar melding like the filling of a gooey apple pie in harmony with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle for a nostalgic autumn pick-me-up,” Starbucks said in a press release.

The new drink can be enjoyed hot or iced.

Fall bakery items include the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the pumpkin scone. However, the pumpkin loaf is available year-round.

The company also debuted a pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer and a pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, which are sold online and in grocery stores.

Items on Starbucks’ fall menu will be available for a limited time while supplies last.