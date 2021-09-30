McRib is back! Fan-favorite item returns to McDonald’s menu this fall

Get ready, McRib fans! You’ll be able to get your hands on this fan-favorite soon.

McDonald’s announced on Thursday that the McRib will return to menus nationwide starting Nov. 1.

me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

For a limited time, McRib fans can buy this signature barbecue pork sandwich at participating restaurants nationwide through carry-out, drive-thru or delivery.

It’s all in celebration of the sandwich’s 40th anniversary, which the fast-food giant is calling the “sauciest season of the year.”