Food

McRib is back! Fan-favorite item returns to McDonald’s menu this fall

You can get the McRib on Nov. 1

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: McDonald's, Food
McRib meal from McDonald's
McRib meal from McDonald's (KPRC)

Get ready, McRib fans! You’ll be able to get your hands on this fan-favorite soon.

McDonald’s announced on Thursday that the McRib will return to menus nationwide starting Nov. 1.

For a limited time, McRib fans can buy this signature barbecue pork sandwich at participating restaurants nationwide through carry-out, drive-thru or delivery.

It’s all in celebration of the sandwich’s 40th anniversary, which the fast-food giant is calling the “sauciest season of the year.”

