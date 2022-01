Little Caesars is raising its price on its most popular pizza deal, but don’t worry, it’s not by much.

The $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza will now be priced at $5.55, which is an 11% increase.

Though folks are paying 55 more cents than the previous price, Little Caesars says the extra charge will allow the Hot-N-Ready to have 33% more pepperoni.

The pizza chain said this is a permanent menu change and it’s the deal’s first price change in nearly 25 years.