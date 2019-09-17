KFC testing chicken and donuts here in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - It may not be the Southern classic of chicken and waffles, but KFC is hoping its chicken and donuts test well with Virginia customers.

For a limited time, KFC will be testing Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts at locations in the Richmond, Norfolk and Pittsburgh areas.

No matter the time of day, KFC will be selling fried chicken and donuts.

Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds, featuring:

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal – This option includes chicken on the bone or chicken tenders, paired with one donut for $5.49. It's also available as a big basket meal with two donuts for $7.49

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich –This option features a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed donuts for $5.99. It's also available as a combo meal for $7.99.

Just want the sweet treat? No problem. Guests can add a donut to any meal for just $1. (Sadly, tax is extra.)

Will you make the trip to try KFC's latest menu item?

