Here’s how you can be proactive in preventing hot car deaths in children

No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but a record 53 children died of heatstroke between 2018 and 2019, after being left in a vehicle, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2020, even amid a public health emergency, 24 children died in hot cars. So far in 2021, one child has already died.

As we approach the warmer months, it’s the perfect time to be mindful of ways you can avoid a tragedy.

According to the NHTSA, more than half of hot car deaths are because someone has forgotten a child is in their vehicle.

Jan Null, who has been tracking vehicular heatstroke for more than two decades, said he has found several trends through the years:

Nearly half the time a child was forgotten, their caregiver had intended to drop the child off at day care or preschool.

The end of the work week -- Thursdays and Fridays -- is when the highest number of deaths occur.

Nearly 75% of children forgotten inside a vehicle are under the age of 2.

Repeat this phrase

Before we get to anything else, we think it’s important to repeat this phrase over and over to yourself, each time you exit your car, because if it becomes a repeated thing in your brain, it will be top of mind: Park. Look. Lock. And always ask yourself: “Where’s baby?”

Ad