What happens when one leg is shorter than the other?

Have you ever been to a doctor or chiropractor and been somewhat startled when the doc delivered this news? “You have one leg that is an inch shorter than the other.”

Believe it or not, it’s not that unusual to get such a diagnosis.

Having one leg longer than the other, a condition known as leg length discrepancy, is more common than people might imagine.

Here are some things to understand if you learn one leg is shorter than the other, according to Dr. Joshua Langford, the director of the Orthopedic Surgery Residency Program at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute.

Again, it’s not uncommon.

When one leg is longer than the other, it can be due to misalignment or tilting in body parts such as the hip, pelvis, knee, foot or ankle.

“It’s pretty common -- (more) than you think,” Langford said. “Something like a third of people have close to a half-inch difference, side to side. But most people don’t notice it because you grew up that way.”

