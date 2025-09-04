Congo's health ministry announces a new Ebola outbreak

FILE - Health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo DRC, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

KINSHASA – Congo’s health ministry on Thursday announced a new Ebola outbreak, the 16th in the central African country, after a case was confirmed in the southern Kasai province.

“To date, the provisional report shows 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including 14 in Boulapé and 1 in Mweka, as well as four healthcare workers,” said Samuel-Roger Kamba, Congo’s health minister.

He added that the case fatality rate, estimated at 53.6%, showed the gravity of the situation.

He said that the figures were provisional and research was ongoing. The suspected cases and deaths presented symptoms such fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and haemorrhage.

The confirmed case was of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in the locality of Boulape, in the southern Kasai province.

The World Health Organization said Thursday it dispatched its experts alongside Congo’s Rapid Response Team to Kasai Province to strengthen disease surveillance, treatment and infection prevention and control in health facilities. It is also delivering supplies including personal protective equipment, mobile laboratory equipment and medical supplies.

Congo has a stockpile of treatments and of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine, the WHO said.

“We’re acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities,” said Dr. Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be contracted through bodily fluids such as vomit, blood, or semen. The disease it causes is a rare but severe — and often fatal — illness in humans.