🐶 Send us pics of your furry friends for National Hug Your Puppy Day

National Hug Your Puppy Day is tomorrow, and it’s the perfect day to show your furry friend a little extra love.

While you’re giving your fur babies all the belly rubs their little hearts desire, be sure to send in pics of your paw-fect pets for a chance for them to shine like the superstars they are on WSLS 10.

And if you’re more of a cat person, don’t worry - you can get in on the fun, too. We’d love to see your sassy feline friends.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s as easy as pie!

How to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your pet a yummy treat, they deserve it
  • Be on the lookout for your fur babies during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

