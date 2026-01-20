🐶 Send us pics of your furry friends for National Hug Your Puppy Day

Send in your paw-fect pics for a chance to be featured on-air and online!

National Hug Your Puppy Day is tomorrow, and it’s the perfect day to show your furry friend a little extra love.

While you’re giving your fur babies all the belly rubs their little hearts desire, be sure to send in pics of your paw-fect pets for a chance for them to shine like the superstars they are on WSLS 10.

Recommended Videos

And if you’re more of a cat person, don’t worry - you can get in on the fun, too. We’d love to see your sassy feline friends.

Wondering how it works? No worries, it’s as easy as pie!

How to use Pin It: