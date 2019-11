Insider

After first hearing about 'Friends' Monopoly, it was disappointing to find out it was only available in the UK. Well, after eight months of waiting, the board game has officially crossed (pivoted) the pond.

In case you missed the initial release, the' 90s-sitcom-inspired game includes six player pieces to represent everyone from Rachel (handbag) to Joey (pizza) and features a board full of famous Friends locations.