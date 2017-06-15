Recent high school graduate dies in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE – Roanoke police are investigating after a 17-year old died early Thursday morning.

Officers responded at 12:18 am, to the 2300 Block of Tuckawana Circle N.W. in reference to a call of shots fired.

Crews found Nickalas Nathaniel Lee, of Roanoke, lying behind the building with multiple gunshots wounds. Lee was a 2017 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, according to Justin McLeod with Roanoke City Public Schools.

His sister, Sherry Lee, provided this statement to WSLS 10:

"We love him dearly and we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. He was adopted by our family when he was 3 after being placed with my parents at 3 months old. He is an amazing guy with his whole life ahead of him that was stolen from him and us. We love him wholeheartedly unconditionally."

Roanoke Fire EMS took the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:13 a.m. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Richard Haskins and his fiance were sleep during the shooting but quickly woke up after several bullets hit their building. One made its way inside their bedroom.

"Woke up to the piercing of glass come in through the window and felt pieces of glass falling on my face. I jumped up and turn the light on," said Haskins.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500.

Police are also investigating after a woman was found shot early Thursday morning in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW but police say the two cases appear to be unrelated.