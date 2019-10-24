ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Walking through a magical light display is sure to help your family get in the holiday spirit.

On Wednesday, tickets officially went on sale for Illuminights at Explore Park in Roanoke County.

This is the first year for the walking holiday light show.

Families can walk along a half-mile trail to look at over 500,000 lights.

Organizers say the soon-to-be-annual event will attract people from all over the region.

"It's really something magical that will be a holiday experience to make memories for generations," said Scott Ramsburg, the marketing and administration manager for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

Illuminights will run for 26 select nights from Nov. 29 through Jan. 1.

Proceeds will go to Center in the Square and Explore Park.

