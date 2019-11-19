LIVE: Impeachment hearings continue on Capitol Hill today
WASHINGTON, D.C. – It will be another major day on Capitol Hill in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Trump, as several more key witnesses are set to testify.
Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams, Kurt Volker, and Timothy Morrison will all answer questions under oath in the latest chapter into this inquiry.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.