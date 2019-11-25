ONTARIO – This dog is getting some love on the internet after a shelter post described how she was found keeping five kittens warm on the side of a road on a cold night in Canada.

She was cuddling up against them in the snow.

Someone notified a shelter, and an animal control officer picked them up.

The kittens have been taken in by a foster family because they’re not old enough to be adopted yet.

The dog, now named Serenity, will be ready for adoption on Dec. 3.

Contact the Pet and Wildlife Rescue of Ontario, Canada if you’re interested.